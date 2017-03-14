County upgrading Miami International Airport cargo space

Written by Camila Cepero on March 14, 2017

Miami-Dade Aviation Department officials are moving forward with a multi-phased project that aims to optimize Miami International Airport’s usable cargo space and have already completed one of the first phases.

The Aviation Department has completed the planning phase of its Cargo Optimization, Redevelopment and Expansion Program.

The project is a comprehensive, long-term concept to modernize the airport’s cargo operations and double its current capacity. The multi-phased program will maximize the use of existing facilities and real estate, redevelop outdated, costly structures, and as needed construct entirely new cargo property.

The initial phase plans to increase taxiway, ramp and aircraft parking space in the cargo area. The department is currently developing an execution plan and identifying funding sources, primarily grants.

Cost estimates for the program still aren’t final, but Miami Today reported last year that the total estimated project cost will be $1.082 billion.

Cargo is defined as the combined amount of both freight and mail movements.

In 2016, the airport saw a total of 1,906,252 tons of international cargo and 314,481 tons of domestic cargo. The grand total of 2,220,733 tons was 0.45% more than the previous year’s 2,210,776 tons.

In January, the top five freight carriers were Atlas Air (22,296.33 tons), LATAM Airlines (20,696.65 tons), UPS (18,840.25 tons), Tampa Cargo (17,709.80) and Skylease dba Tradewinds Airlines (13,722.66 tons).

The latest available figures show that in 2015, the airport was No. 1 in the nation in international freight and No. 3 in total cargo. That same year, it was No. 10 in international freight and No. 11 in total cargo among worldwide airports.