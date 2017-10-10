Filming in Miami: October 12, 2017

Written by Miami Today on October 10, 2017

These film permits were issued last week by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory & Economic Resources’ Office of Film and Entertainment, (305) 375-3288; the Miami Mayor’s Office of Film, Arts & Entertainment, (305) 860-3823; and the Miami Beach Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment-Film and Print Division, (305) 673-7070.

Stonehenge Circle/Warner Bros. International Television. Cologne. Model Maker. Miami Beach citywide, Miami Beach residential.

Paradiso Pictures. Miami. MTV SwipeDate. Amelia Earhart Park.

All In One Productions LA. Monterey Park. Lohas 5. Haulover Beach Park.

Imagina Content LLC. Medley. Master Chef. Swale Parking.

N House Productions. Miami. Carters. Countywide.

Vector One Inc. Davie. Fine Art Fashion. Miami International Airport.

Little Bear Inc. New York. LV. Ancient Spanish Monastery, Daniel D. Diefenback Bicentennial Park, Judge Arthur Snyder Tennis Center.

Nic Del Mar. Coral Gables. Nic del Mar Shoot. Crandon Park Beach, Miami Beach citywide.

Primo Productions LLC. Boca Raton. Catalog Shoot. Crandon Park Beach.