MiamiCentral and Brightline get aerial easement boost

Written by John Charles Robbins on May 30, 2017

Not only is MiamiCentral and its Brightline passenger rail service designed to help unclog congested roadways, but the elevated train station also serves to keep street traffic downtown on the move.

In order for All Aboard Florida to build its elevated transportation hub, and make direct connections to Miami-Dade County’s Metrorail and Metromover trains at Government Center Station, air rights needed to be secured.

One of the last air space right-of-ways – or aerial easements – was approved May 25 by Miami city commissioners.

The resolution authorizes City Manager Daniel Alfonso to execute an aerial easement with DT Miami LLC for All Aboard Florida railroad terminal encroachments over and across city right-of-way known as Northwest Third Street, between Northwest First Avenue and Miami-Dade County Metrorail north corridor right-of-way.

A background memo on the resolution says DT Miami received approval from the county to build a project that includes a terminal of the All Aboard Florida passenger rail system, office, retail and residential development, known as MiamiCentral.

The county’s approval requires construction of an elevated pedestrian connection between the project and the adjacent Government Center Station.

The airspace easement will make the connection possible.

The resolution says the city wants to grant DT Miami an easement so it can construct, maintain and access the improvements “to allow safe and reasonable aerial access between the station and connecting adjacent parcels to the station, to the Miami-Dade Governmental Center Metrorail Station.”

MiamiCentral is under construction across several city blocks paralleling Northwest First Avenue. Work began in 2014 just north of the county courthouse and the county’s Stephen P. Clark Center, bringing a major transportation hub to the footprint of the city’s first train station.

MiamiCentral is on track for an opening this year, followed by development of apartments, shops, offices and other companion commercial uses.

The new rail station is being integrated with county Metrorail and Metromover systems, and is being considered a transit hub for the city with connections to buses, trolleys, taxis and more.

Its primary function is home to a new passenger rail service called Brightline. MiamiCentral will also house a Tri-Rail link.

In March, express passenger rail service Brightline announced target dates for service launch in South Florida, with introductory express service between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale beginning in late July, followed by service to Miami in late August.

Just west of the main construction, All Aboard Florida is building a mixed-use project known as 3 MiamiCentral that will bring a grocer, along with office and retail uses to the Overtown neighborhood.