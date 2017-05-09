FYI Miami: May 11, 2017

Written by Miami Today on May 9, 2017

COMPENSATION ROSE FASTEST HERE: Private industry total compensation costs for workers rose faster in South Florida than any other large metropolitan area in the nation in the 12 months ended March 31, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week. In the area that includes Miami-Dade and Broward counties, compensation costs rose 3.2% for the 12-month period, the bureau reported, far above the US average of 2.3%. Trailing Miami were Philadelphia and San Jose at a 3% increase each, followed by Detroit, Minneapolis and New York at 2.9%. The smallest increase among the large metro areas was in Houston, 1.6%. Factoring out all employment costs but wages and salaries, however, the Miami area saw a 3.1% increase, far below gains of 3.6% in Seattle and 3.5% in Detroit.

NEW PUMP STATIONS: Miami-Dade’s Infrastructure and Utilities Committee on Tuesday approved a service agreement between Miami-Dade and Nova Consulting Inc. for the county’s wastewater pump station improvement program. Spending will be increased by $8 million to $25.6 million with a two-year agreement renewal to Dec. 30, 2020. The increase will be funded by a combination of the Water and Sewer Department revenue bonds being sold, wastewater connection charges and future department revenue bonds. The Water and Sewer Department established a pump station improvement program to upgrade wastewater collection and transmission, including pump stations and water mains, under a consent decree with the US Environmental Protection Agency and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The full commission is to vote on the resolution May 16.

HEALTHY TEETH: County commissioners gave preliminary approval during Tuesday’s Infrastructure and Utilities Committee meeting to award a contract for a type of acid for the Water and Sewer Department that is used to treat potable water and also helps prevent tooth decay. The department anticipates buying an annual 1,640 tons of the chemical. The contract is $2.66 million for a five-year term.

FREE RIDES: The Coconut Grove Miami Trolley Route is getting a boost from local businesses. The Miami City Commission accepted $400,000 from the Coconut Grove Business Improvement District (BID) for the purchase of two trolleys to help service the Grove route, launched in March 2016. The BID’s executive committee approved the funds Jan. 27, 2016. The new trolleys will further enhance the City of Miami Trolley services within and around Coconut Grove. The trolleys are free to riders.