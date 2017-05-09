Filming in Miami, May 11, 2017
Written by Miami Today on May 9, 2017
These film permits were issued last week by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory & Economic Resources’ Office of Film and Entertainment, (305) 375-3288; the Miami Mayor’s Office of Film, Arts & Entertainment, (305) 860-3823; and the Miami Beach Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment-Film and Print Division, (305) 673-7070.
Aggressive.tv. Ridgewood. Acura. Matheson Hammock Park, Rickenbacker Causeway Fishing Pier, William Powell Bridge Turnaround.
55 Productions. Pompton Plains. Owner/Director. Port of Miami.
Fox Entertainment Group/RMTV. Los Angeles. ACS 3. Beach Front/41st to 87th streets, Beach Front/Fifth to 17th streets, Miami Beach Aerials, Miami Beach Driving Shots, Ocean Drive/Fifth to 15th streets, Ocean Terrace/ 73rd to 75th streets, Venetian Causeway.
SMBBW Inc/Shed Media US Inc. Los Angeles. Basketball Wives LA. Miami Beach citywide.
Telemundo Studios. Miami. De Pura Cepa. Training & Treatment Center.
N House Productions. Miami. Carters. Countywide.
N House Productions. Miami. Next Directory. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.
Duck Box Productions LLC. Miami. Ama. Haulover Beach Park.
Dirty South Media Group. Miami. Miami, paradise or poverty? Doral Area, Miami-Dade County.
Recent Comments