Filming in Miami: April 20, 2017

Advertisement

Written by Miami Today on April 18, 2017

These film permits were issued last week by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory & Economic Resources’ Office of Film and Entertainment, (305) 375-3288; the Miami Mayor’s Office of Film, Arts & Entertainment, (305) 860-3823; and the Miami Beach Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment-Film and Print Division, (305) 673-7070.

Baba Films LLC. Miami. Belleville Cop. Normandy Island Neighborhood, North Bay Village.

McGillivray Freeman Films. Laguna Beach. America’s Treasures. Crandon Park Beach, Ocean Drive/Fifth to 15th streets.

NFGTV Inc. D/B/A Eastern. New York. Love & Hip Hop Season 1. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Machete Productions. Los Angeles. Wags Miami Season 2. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Superstitious Productions LLC. Toluca Lake. Very Superstitious with George Lopez. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

N House Productions. Miami. Carters. Countywide.

Pro One Productions Inc. Miami Beach. Otto Fashion. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Pro One Productions Inc. Miami Beach. Otto Kids. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide,

Dennis Mosner Photography. Union City. Babies R Us July. Miami Beach citywide, Tropical Park.

D&P Di Daniela Pelagalli. Castlefiorentino. David. Crandon Park Beach, Miami Arena-City Sidewalks, Miami Beach citywide.

HG Producers. Miami. LBrands Stills. Haulover Beach Park.