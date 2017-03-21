FYI Miami: March 23, 2017

Written by Miami Today on March 21, 2017

IT’S SMART TO GO 50-50: A Florida Department of Transportation opinion that a state cap on funding for transit projects won’t apply to Miami-Dade County’s Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit (SMART) Plan is a huge victory for the county, Miami City Commissioner Francis Suarez said Friday, because it makes the plan eligible for state funding of up to 50% of costs and makes implementation of the six-leg rapid transit plan substantially easier. State officials said a Florida law that a transit project that doesn’t get federal funding can get only 12.5% of the cost from the state isn’t anticipated to apply to any of the SMART corridors.

CONNECTING WITH THE BEACH: The City of Miami Beach has set up MB Resident Connect, an electronic alert system that allows residents and stakeholders to set up key words of interest and receive an alert when the topic pops up on a city agenda. This can include items placed for a commission meeting, committee meeting or any other public meeting. Those who want to try it can go to https://secure.miamibeachfl.gov/mbresidentconnect

RENT FROM NEIGHBOR: Miami-Dade’s Transportation and Public Works Committee voted unanimously March 16 for a master agreement between the county and the City of Coral Gables, which would pay $158,686.73 in back rent and quarterly rent of 75% gross revenue, less some deductions, on parking spaces in lots 42 and 43. The resolution, sponsored by Xavier Suarez, would authorize the administration to execute the agreement on behalf of the Transportation and Public Works Department. The agreement now goes to the full county commission for action.

RAILROAD CROSSING: The Transportation and Public Works Committee voted unanimously March 16 to authorize a railroad crossing license between Miami-Dade and Florida East Coast Railway for construction of a crossing and traffic control devices at Northeast 131st Street. The estimated cost is $650,852.45. On behalf of the Transportation and Public Works Department, the resolution would authorize the administration to execute the agreement. In addition, the committee backed a resolution by Commissioner Rebeca Sosa that would authorize a three-way agreement among Miami-Dade County, the state Department of Transportation and South Florida Regional Transportation Authority for installation of railroad crossing traffic control devices at North River Drive near Northwest 38th Avenue, with the state paying yearly maintenance of $3,558. Both resolutions go to the full county commission for action.