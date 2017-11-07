John Nichols: Veteran architect an icon in design of top-level hotels

Written by Susan Danseyar on November 7, 2017

John Nichols knew he wanted to be an architect when he was in junior high school. The CEO of Nichols Brosch Wurst Wolfe & Associates said he doesn’t have a favorite building because each had some challenges and its own uniqueness. His firm tries to bring out and feature that uniqueness of the building itself and the environment. But in particular with these older historic buildings, Mr. Nichols said, the firm tries to do a good job preserving history while bringing it up to date as it has with so many projects including the Loews, Ritz Carlton, Fontainebleau and Eden Roc hotels.

NBWW’s approach to design is one where everyone collaborates, he said. It has paid off in many ways across Miami’s skyline.

Miami Today reporter Susan Danseyar interviewed Mr. Nichols at NBWW. The interview was recorded by Jahmoukie Dayle, and can be found at http://bit.ly/2uNHy0Q.

