FYI Miami: November 9, 2017

CLEANUP TO REBUILD BEACHES: A contractor is to begin next week dredging 50,000 cubic yards of sand from the Intracoastal Waterway in the Bakers Haulover area to clear the way for navigation and depositing the dredged sand onto local beaches at no cost to the local communities. The US Army Corps of Engineers, which keeps waterways cleared, is overseeing the work by Cavache Inc. of Pompano Beach, which is to run from Nov. 18 through January. The corps warns of temporary beach closures for construction, and that pipeline discharge, bulldozer use and other construction operations are expected around the clock. That means that the beeping of bulldozer back-up alarms will also be around the clock – it’s against the law to turn them off.

EL AL FILLING UP: Airport Director Emilio Gonzalez will be flying to Israel with Mayor Carlos Giménez this weekend on the airport’s newest airline, El Al, which had its first flight out of Miami on Nov. 1. Though El Al only opened up its bookings to passengers in May, about six months later than usual, Mr. Gonzalez said both the passenger load and cargo on El Al flights are filling up. “Their bookings are looking very good,” he said.

BIG DIG UNDER WAY: Work is progressing steadily on the long-awaited dredging of Wagner Creek and Seybold Canal, part of a major environmental cleanup project to the tributary connected to the Miami River. The river commission met Monday and briefly discussed the launch of the work this summer and fall. Board member Sallye Jude, who lives in Spring Garden on the river and worked to make the cleanup a reality, gave an update. “We are delighted that the city has begun the dredging. They can’t do it fast enough,” she said. Cleanup costs top $18.4 million, which includes removal of accumulated sediments, storm water capacity enhancement and vessel navigation improvement. Sevenson Environmental Services Inc. was hired for the project. City officials said completion is anticipated in fall 2018. “Let’s get it done,” said Ms. Jude.

MAKING TRANSIT SWEAT: When the county commission on Tuesday was approving the cost of uniforms for bus and train operators in Miami-Dade, Commissioner Esteban Bovo Jr. said, “We spend $180,000 on aviation uniforms and $3.8 million on transit uniforms in five years? That’s a lot.” Transportation and Public Works Director Alice Bravo responded, saying, “operators receive a $400 stipend every year to purchase their uniforms.” “I rode in a car with no air conditioning that was packed, and I had to deal with everyone who was pissed. It’s inexcusable and I won’t defend [transit] anymore,” Mr. Bovo said. Before the item was approved, Mr. Bovo said, “if we don’t fix the air conditioning, there is no uniform that is going to help them.”