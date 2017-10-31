FYI Miami: November 2, 2017

Written by Miami Today on October 31, 2017

CONSTRUCTION SLOWDOWN: The value of new construction started in South Florida in September fell 12% from the September 2016 level, according to figures provided last week by Dodge Data & Analytics. Residential construction continued a steady decline, falling 13% to a bit more than $287 million in value for work begun in September, while nonresidential starts – which had been rising as residential fell – dropped 11% from the value of September 2016 to just under $439 million. For the first nine months of the year, total construction start values are down 6% in the tri-county area, with residential falling 28% and nonresidential rising 29%, according to Dodge’s figures.

IPADS AT MIA: When discussing how to improve revenues at the airport’s concessions at the Economic Development and Tourism Committee meeting Tuesday, Commissioner Rebeca Sosa pointed out that some airports are investing in high-tech equipment, and she urged Miami International Airport to do the same. “People are using iPads to order food at other airports,” Ms. Sosa said. “Times change and people should be able to sit down and work at airports. Then they will arrive earlier and buy more from the concessions.” Aviation Director Emilio Gonzalez told Ms. Sosa the airport is “already looking into that right now.”

CRIME LEVELS STEADY: The number of crimes in areas patrolled by the Miami-Dade Police Department have remained virtually flat in the first nine months of 2017 compared to the first nine months of 2016. Police figures released from the mayor’s office last week showed serious crimes reported dropping less than 1%, from 31,155 from January through September last year to 30,877 this year. Homicides remained at the same total, 63. Violent crimes in total rose from 4,629 to 4,649, while nonviolent crimes trickled down from 26,526 to 26,228. The figures are from areas where the county police have responsibility and do not include most of the county’s cities, which comprise the majority of the county’s population.

NO SHOPLIFTING ONLINE: By far the largest crime drop this year in areas patrolled by the Miami-Dade County Police Department has been in shoplifting, where crimes fell more than 23% from 3,352 for the first nine months of 2016 to 2,574 in the same period this year. Are we witnessing an “Amazon effect” of lift-proof online transactions?

NEW PAYMENT MACHINES COMING: The city’s Off-Street Parking Board has allocated $265,181.40 to Skidata Inc. for upgrading the parking revenue control equipment in the Miami Parking Authority’s Cultural Center Garage. The facility is at 90 SW First St.