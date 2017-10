Filming in Miami: October 26, 2017

Written by Miami Today on October 24, 2017

These film permits were issued last week by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory & Economic Resources’ Office of Film and Entertainment, (305) 375-3288; the Miami Mayor’s Office of Film, Arts & Entertainment, (305) 860-3823; and the Miami Beach Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment-Film and Print Division, (305) 673-7070.

Stonehenge Circle/Warner Bros. International Television. Cologne. Model Maker. Miami Beach citywide, Miami Homestead General Aviation Airport.

Telemundo Studios/NBC Universal Media LLC. Miami. Mi Familia Perfecta. 140-Metro Flagler Building.

Paradiso Pictures. Miami. MTV SwipeDate. Amelia Earhart Park.

N House Productions. Miami. Carters. Countywide.

Vector One Inc. Davie. Fine Art Fashion. Miami International Airport.

Nic Del Mar. Coral Gables. Nic del Mar Shoot. Crandon Park Beach, Miami Beach citywide.

P. Studios Productions Inc. Miami Beach. Only. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Beth Studenberg Inc./Production. Miami. Swim Wear Shoot. Miami Beach citywide.