Hurricane Irma didn’t roadblock Biscayne Boulevard paving

Written by Katya Maruri on October 17, 2017

The Florida Department of Transportation, which began a year-long repaving and resurfacing of Southeast Second Avenue from Southeast Second to Fourth streets and Biscayne Boulevard Way and the start of Biscayne Boulevard from Southeast Third Avenue to north of Southeast Second Street on July 31, is still on track to finish by summer 2018 after facing minor impact to the timeline due to Hurricane Irma.

The hurricane did affect the timeline, said Ivette Ruiz-Paz, a communications specialist at the Florida Department of Transportation for District Six. However, the project is still scheduled to be completed by next summer.

As a result, the department’s construction team, which oversees the project, plans to work simultaneously at each location to reach its goal of completing construction within a year.

Changes to Biscayne Boulevard include:

Repaving and restriping the roadway.

Updating the storm water drainage system.

Extending the exclusive bicycle lane from Southeast Third Avenue to Southeast Third Street.

Installing a shared-use lane from Souheast Third Street to Southeast Second Street.

Updating pedestrian signals and curb ramps.

Updating signage.

Changes along Southeast Second Avenue include repaving and restriping the roadway, modifying the I-95 entrance ramp in order to install a pedestrian refuge island, shifting the traffic separator along Southeast Second Avenue and Southeast Second Street, adding a shared-use lane, updating pedestrian curb ramps, installing pedestrian signal push buttons, installing high-emphasis crosswalks, and updating signage and traffic signals.

In regards to dealing with excess traffic due to construction, Ms. Ruiz-Paz said, “work is being performed in phases in order to minimize impacts to the general public and the timing of the traffic signals within and near the project area will be continuously studied throughout the life of the project to ensure that they are optimized.”

Traffic shifts will also be performed to establish permanent work zones and reduce the number of travel lanes.

As a result, temporary lane closures may occur during non-peak hours on non-event days, nights and weekends from:

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and weekends.

9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

“Travel lanes and sidewalks will be closed at times for safety reasons,” said a memo from the transportation department. “Temporary lane closures during non-peak hours will have minimal effects on traffic. Access to and from neighborhoods and businesses will be maintained during construction.”

As a result, the memo adds, motorists in the area should “allow extra time to reach [their] destination.”