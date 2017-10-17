Filming in Miami: October 19, 2017

These film permits were issued last week by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory & Economic Resources’ Office of Film and Entertainment, (305) 375-3288; the Miami Mayor’s Office of Film, Arts & Entertainment, (305) 860-3823; and the Miami Beach Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment-Film and Print Division, (305) 673-7070.

Stonehenge Circle/Warner Bros. International Television. Cologne. Model Maker. Miami Beach citywide, Miami Beach residential, Miami International Airport.

Paradiso Pictures. Miami. MTV SwipeDate. Amelia Earhart Park.

LWT Enterprises. Sherman Oaks. Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir: The Mane Event. Countywide.

Miami Dade College. North Miami. Nightmare Hotel. Miami Beach citywide.

N House Productions. Miami. Carters. Countywide.

Vector One Inc. Davie. Fine Art Fashion. Miami International Airport.

Little Bear Inc. New York. LV. Ancient Spanish Monastery, Daniel D. Diefenback Bicentennial Park, Judge Arthur Snyder Tennis Center.

Nic Del Mar. Coral Gables. Nic del Mar Shoot. Crandon Park Beach, Miami Beach citywide.

Joe Comick Photographer Inc. Greensboro. Late Winter-Spring Fashion Shoot. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

The Production Factory LLC. Miami Beach. Steve Madden. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide, Town of Cutler Bay.

Beth Studenberg Inc/Production. Miami. Swim Wear Shoot. Crandon Park Beach, Miami Beach citywide.