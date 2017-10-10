FYI Miami: October 12, 2017

Written by Miami Today on October 10, 2017

MARLINS SCORECARD: Miami-Dade’s Government Operations Committee passed without comment Tuesday legislation by Sally Heyman instructing Mayor Carlos Giménez’s office to “obtain a comprehensive report regarding the status of all of the Miami Marlins’ obligations under the Baseball Stadium Agreements.” In 2009, Miami-Dade County entered into agreements with the then-Florida Marlins over construction, management and operations of the new Marlins’ stadium. With the stadium now past its fifth anniversary and the team under new ownership, the resolution instructs the mayor’s office to provide a status report that details which obligations have been met, remain unmet or are currently on-going. The legislation is to go on the county commission agenda Nov. 7.

AIRPORT’S AIR: Honeywell International is in line for a no-bid $143.6 million contract renewal to handle the building management systems in 14.5 million square feet of Miami-Dade Aviation Department buildings because it would cost more than a half billion dollars and take six years to take out Honeywell’s equipment for another provider’s. The contract on the table is for 10 years with a five-year renewal option. The system controls heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plus fire alarm and smoke evacuation. At Miami International Airport alone, 8 million of the 10 million square feet are air conditioned. Data on the contract, up for a county committee vote today (10/12), say aviation areas under Honeywell’s purview have more than 100,000 primary and 300,000 secondary monitoring and control points. The current $65 million contract is to run through 2019, but with 18 months left added projects have used up the allocated funds.

DOLPHINS DOLLARS DELAYED: Miami-Dade County commissioners last week unanimously deferred bonus payments to the owners of the Miami Dolphins for holding major events at Hard Rock Stadium until the end of 2025 so that the county has the time to build up a reserves shortfall. The one-time delay will allow the county to build its Convention Development Tax shortfall up to a $45 million target before using the funds to pay the team owners as an incentive for them to host major tourist-generating sporting events. One of those delayed bonus payments will be $4 million for hosting Super Bowl LIV (54) on Feb. 2, 2020. The delay in payments is permitted in the agreement that had the owners, not taxpayers, spend their own money to renovate the stadium.

COMMISSIONER’S SUPPORT: Joe Martinez supported legislation proposed by Dennis Moss to allow a municipality to form in a part of Mr. Moss’s district when it came before the county’s Government Operations Committee Tuesday (10/10). When the clerk called for Mr. Martinez’s vote, he said, “I respect the chair, so yes. I don’t want to be spanked later on,” he joked.