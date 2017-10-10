43-story downtown Miami hotel would have no on-site parking
Written by John Charles Robbins on October 10, 2017
A hotel wearing a cloak of colored glass is planned a block from the bay in downtown Miami, with no on-site parking.
Mandala Holdings proposes the 43-story hotel on a corner at 511 NE 15th St., next door to Trinity Cathedral on North Bayshore Drive.
The property is about a half block from the Adrienne Arsht Center Metromover Station, and adjacent to the waterfront owned by Genting Group (former Miami Herald site) where a resort and marina are planned.
The mixed-use hotel would include 270 rooms, four top levels of offices with two devoted to Mandala use, a rooftop bar, and 715 square feet of retail.
Levels 3 to 5 are identified on plans as bistro, dining and events space. The architect is Allan Shulman.
Mario Garcia-Serra, an attorney for the developer, said the company hopes the project sparks more development in the Omni area.
The developer is requesting less required parking, all to be off-site but within 1,000 feet of the hotel.
The city’s Urban Development Review Board on Oct. 6 recommended approval, with conditions.
“The issue of parking is major,” said board member Anthony Tzamtzis. As for dedicated off-site parking nearby, he said, “I don’t think it works.”
Other board members took issue with a drop-off and pick-up area that would provide only four spaces for vehicles operated by hotel valets.
A developer’s representative pointed out that some hotel patrons can self-park at the nearby Omni garage, and he noted nearby public transit.
Review board Chairman Robert Behar said he shared concerns voiced by colleagues but commended the architect for a “dynamic” building on a small lot of 11,545 square feet.
Board conditions include the developer studying the functionality of the loading area, committing to lease 117 off-site parking spaces for at least 20 years, and considering larger shade trees near the building.
DC Copeland
October 11, 2017 at 8:12 am
As long as you have members of the UDRB insisting on parking pedestals on every new tower built downtown, traffic will only get worse.
No parking is a problem
October 11, 2017 at 8:47 am
No on-site parking? No parking? Where will the 300 employees park? 50 employees per shift? 270 rooms. No parking for guests? No parking for trucks making deliveries?