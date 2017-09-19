South Florida’s arts and culture season coming to life

Written by Katya Maruri on September 19, 2017

As the summer months fade into fall and the rainy season slowly lets up, South Florida’s arts and culture season comes alive with an array of plays, concerts, ballets, exhibits, symphony performances, contemporary dances and operas, transforming the city into a cultural Mecca like no other.

With an assortment of cultural events to choose from, audiences of all ages can enjoy a variety of musical, theatrical and dance performances, dynamic art displays and more as this year’s arts and culture season lights up South Florida.

With the event season starting to pick up, and calendars filling in, here’s a list of a few buzz-worthy events that you definitely don’t want to miss

JEWELS

The Miami City Ballet presents George Balanchine’s three-part full-length ballet “Jewels,” which showcases different international styles of ballet set to music by Fauré, Stravinsky and Tchaikovsky. Oct. 20-22. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Details: (305) 929-7010 or miamicityballet.org.

FROM THE TRUER WORLD OF THE OTHER

The Pérez Art Museum Miami presents “From the truer world of the other: Typewriter Art from the PAMM Collection,” which explores how artists and poets have transformed the typewriter into a tool for experimental artistic and poetic expression. Nov. 17-April 15. Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Details: (305) 375-3000 or http://pamm.org/exhibitions/truer-world-other-typewriter-art-pamm-collection.

YO-YO MA PLAYS STRAUSS

Yo-Yo Ma, in collaboration with violist Jonathan Vinocour and the New World Symphony, presents a once-in-a-lifetime performance of Strauss’ “Don Quixote,” Mendelssohn’s “Symphony No. 4” and Schubert’s “Overture to Rosamunde.” Oct. 28 Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Details: (305) 673-3331 or https://www.nws.edu/.

CONTINENTAL ABSTRACTION

The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum presents its exhibit “Continental Abstraction,” which examines the wide spectrum of social, cultural and artistic concerns of countries across Latin America through over 40 works drawn from the collection of the Organization of American States Art Museum of the Americas, based in Washington, DC. Oct. 8-Feb. 18. The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum, Florida International University, 10975 SW 17th St., Tamiami. Details: https://frost.fiu.edu/exhibitions/2017/continentsl-abstraction.html.

ISRAEL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts presents the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra live in concert performing “Footnote Suite” by Pozansky, “Symphony No. 36” by Mozart and “Symphony No. 9” by Schubert. Nov. 5 Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Details: (305) 949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org.

LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR

The Florida Grand Opera presents “Lucia Di Lammermoor,” which tells of an unlucky Scottish girl who becomes a pawn in her family’s plot to revive its fortunes. As a result, she is forced into a marriage against her will and butchers her bridegroom on their wedding night. Nov. 11-18. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Ziff Ballet Opera House, Miami. Details: (305) 949-6722 or http://fgo.org/.

POSTERS FOR A MODERN AGE

The Wolfsonian-FIU presents its exhibit “Julius Klinger: Posters for a Modern Age,” which explores issues of personal, corporate and national identity and the impact of cultural displacement on the history of design, and the role of commercial art in the modern city. Oct. 6-April 1. Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Details: http://www.wolfsonian.org/explore/exhibitions/julius-klinger-posters-modern-age.

RHYTHMIC ATLANTIC

The Peter London Dance Company presents its “Rhythmic Atlantic” program featuring choreography by Miami natives Jamar Roberts, Gentry Isaiah George, Melissa Fernandez and Justin Rapaport with world premieres by Peter London in collaboration with Joel Gresham’s new art collection series. The program, which celebrates the influence of the African drum and instruments on new world music, will also showcase jazz, spiritual, soul, rock and roll, R&B, salsa, reggae and calypso music. Dec. 29-31. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Carnival Studio Theater, Miami. Details: (305) 949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org.

BRONFMAN PLAYS BEETHOVEN

The New World Symphony presents pianist Yefim Bronfman live in concert as he performs “Piano Concerto No. 3” by Beethoven and “Symphony No. 5” by Shostakovich. Jan. 13. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Details: (305) 673-3331 or www.arshtcenter.org or https://www.nws.edu/.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts presents “The Book of Mormon,” which follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. Nov. 28- Dec. 3. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Ziff Ballet Opera House, Miami. Details: (305) 949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org.

THE HIP HOP NUTRACKER

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts presents the evening-length production of “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” featuring performances by a supercharged cast of a dozen dancers, an on-stage DJ, an electric violinist and rap legend Kurtis Blow as MC. Dec. 2. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Knight Concert Hall, Miami. Details: (305) 949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org.

SALOME

The Florida Grand Opera presents “Salome,” which captures all the corruption of King Herod’s court in ancient Jerusalem as a depraved princess executes a frenzied dance of death, which leads her straight to her own destruction. Jan. 27-Feb. 3. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Ziff Ballet Opera House, Miami. Details: (305) 949-6722 or http://fgo.org/.

MIAMI SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Miami Symphony Orchestra presents its grand season opening featuring conductor Eduardo Marturet, saxophonist Ed Calle, guitarist Tulio Cremisini and the Miami Symphony Orchestra as they perform “Lullaby” by Gershwin, “Concerto for Guitar” by Cremisini, “Music for Sixty and Sax” by Marturet and “Symphonic Dances from West Side Story” by Bernstein. Oct. 15. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Knight Concert Hall, Miami. Details: (305) 949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org.

Get ready South Florida, be sure to purchase your tickets, RSVP and don’t miss out on this year’s upcoming season.