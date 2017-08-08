FYI Miami: August 10, 2017

Written by Miami Today on August 8, 2017

CONSTRUCTION STRENGTH: Although the value of South Florida construction starts in the first six months of this year was 5% below the first six months of 2016, the area was sixth in the nation in the value of starts in the first half of the year, Dodge Data & Analytics reports. The total value of starts in the region was almost $3.6 billion, Dodge reported, down from almost $3.8 billion in the first half of last year but well above the less than $3.1 billion in the first half of 2015. Leading the nation this year was the New York metropolitan area at under $10.5 billion, which was down 22% from 2016’s $13.5 billion and half of 2015’s $21 billion in starts in the New York area. Others in the top five were the San Francisco area at $4.5 billion, the Los Angeles area at $4.4 billion, Chicago at $3.8 billion and the Washington, DC, at $3.6 billion. Of those areas, only San Francisco was up from last year.

AFRICAN AIRLINE HUNT UNDERWAY: In an effort to expand its global route network, Miami International Airport is looking to establish links with African carriers on both cargo and passenger flights. MIA currently has no direct flights to Africa, “but we’re the closest geographic point,” said Emilio Gonzalez, county aviation director. Mr. Gonzalez says an Africa link will probably be established soon, even before the Asia link that already has a formal taskforce and meetings lined up with potential air carriers.

MIA MAKEOVER: Miami International Airport is planning a Terminal Optimization Plan to extend the lifecycle of its facilities another 15 years. “It’s a group of projects we’ve cobbled together under one plan that will total over a billion dollars,” said Emilio Gonzalez, county aviation director. The planning process is long-term with an undetermined timeline. Most of the renovations would require tearing down and relocating old facilities. “The taxi lot is just beat-up, old abandoned buildings, so it’s a safe bet we have to move the lot when they inevitably come down,” Mr. Gonzalez said. The plan doesn’t currently include terminal expansions, only renovations to run-down buildings.

STATE ROADWAY IMPROVEMENTS: The City of Miami is entering an agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation for landscape, irrigation, bonded aggregate surfaces and pavers maintenance for Southwest Eighth Street from Southwest Eighth Court to Eighth Avenue, and on Southwest Eighth Avenue from Southwest Seventh to Eighth streets. The city’s Department of Public Works approved design plans for beautification on state maintained right-of-way. The 3Broamigo Development One LLC wants to install non-standard improvements abutting the new project on that right-of-way. The state requires a Maintenance Memorandum of Agreement, and the developer executed the non-standard improvement covenant with the city.