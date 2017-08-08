Filming in Miami: August 10, 2017

Written by Miami Today on August 8, 2017

These film permits were issued last week by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory & Economic Resources’ Office of Film and Entertainment, (305) 375-3288; the Miami Mayor’s Office of Film, Arts & Entertainment, (305) 860-3823; and the Miami Beach Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment-Film and Print Division, (305) 673-7070.

Cobelo Productions. Miami. Rosetta Stone. South Miami House.

NFGTV Inc. D/B/A Eastern. New York. Love & Hip Hop Season 1. Countywide.

Paradiso Pictures. Miami. MTV SwipeDate. Amelia Earhart Park.

LWT Enterprises. Sherman Oaks. Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir: The Mane Event. Countywide.

N House Productions. Miami. Carters. Countywide.

Stanlo Photography. Miramar. Stanlo Photography. Miami Executive Airport.

First Option Productions Inc. Miami Beach. Elliman Magazine. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.