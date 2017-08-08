Archives

  • www.miamitodaynews.com
Advertisement
The Newspaper for the Future of Miami
Connect with us:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
Front Page » Filming in Miami » Filming in Miami: August 10, 2017

Filming in Miami: August 10, 2017

  • www.miamitodaynews.com
Advertisement

Written by on August 8, 2017

These film permits were issued last week by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory & Economic Resources’ Office of Film and Entertainment, (305) 375-3288; the Miami Mayor’s Office of Film, Arts & Entertainment, (305) 860-3823; and the Miami Beach Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment-Film and Print Division, (305) 673-7070. 

Cobelo Productions. Miami. Rosetta Stone. South Miami House.

NFGTV Inc. D/B/A Eastern. New York. Love & Hip Hop Season 1. Countywide.

Paradiso Pictures. Miami. MTV SwipeDate. Amelia Earhart Park.

LWT Enterprises. Sherman Oaks. Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir: The Mane Event. Countywide.

N House Productions. Miami. Carters. Countywide.

Stanlo Photography. Miramar. Stanlo Photography. Miami Executive Airport.

First Option Productions Inc. Miami Beach. Elliman Magazine. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Share This Post

  • www.miamitodaynews.com
Advertisement
  • www.stu.edu
Advertisement
  • www.miamitodaynews.com
Advertisement
Advertisement