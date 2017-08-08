Classified Ads

August 8, 2017

ELECTRONICS ENGINEER PROJECT SUPERVISOR

Electronics Engineer Project Supervisor wanted in Doral, FL to supervise repair line of electronic devices (cellular phones and tablets). Req. A.S. degree in Electronics Engineering or equiv. & 2 yrs. exp. in job offered. Knowledge of wireless data networks, software configuration, product reverse logistics & CDMA + GSM

cell phone technology. Mail resumes to Cooper General Global Services, Inc., Attn: Human Resources, 8501 NW 17th Street, Suite 100, Doral, FL 33126