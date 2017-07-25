Restoration of Miami Marine Stadium a $40 million ticket

Written by John Charles Robbins on July 25, 2017

Planned restoration of Miami Marine Stadium is estimated to cost more than $40 million and considers a new version of a floating stage for entertainment acts.

City commissioners are to hear the findings of a report from R.J. Heisenbottle Architects on the restoration of the historic stadium at their meeting today (7/27).

The city hired the Heisenbottle firm in January for architectural and engineering services related to the long-awaited restoration of the waterfront structure on Virginia Key.

The city closed the concrete stadium in 1992 in the wake of Hurricane Andrew.

This month the Heisenbottle firm completed Phase I of a professional services report on the stadium restoration.

Phase 1 costs were not to exceed $1,295,624.81 and the work focused on pre-design planning and study activities to include a building assessment and recommendations report, building programming, budget cost estimates and documentation of the structure’s conditions.

The report recommends restoration include removal of layers of graffiti covering much of the structure, and replacing the old wooden seats with molded plastic seating.

Heisenbottle enlisted theater consultants and experts in structural engineering, architectural lighting, geotechnical assessment, landscape architecture and more in preparing its report.

“The Commodore Ralph Munroe Miami Marine Stadium is a restorable architecturally significant historical structure unique to its location and coastal environment,” the report says.

“The structural concrete skeleton of the Miami Marine Stadium should have the graffiti removed and be restored to its original appearance per the structural recommendations and using compatible concrete patching methods that harmonize the original exposed concrete finishes typical of the modern brutalist style.

“Exposed concrete surfaces, once restored, should be sealed with appropriate clear siloxane water repellant sealer to enhance its longevity. The original architectural components most of which are seriously deteriorated or have been vandalized should be restored or replaced to meet current Florida Building Code requirements … All original handrails and safety guardrails should be replaced in a manner sensible to the original nautical concept but should be constructed of anodized aluminum or marine grade stainless steel due to the marine environment exposure,” it says.

The report includes a probable construction cost estimate of $40,323,361, which includes a 10% contingency allowance of $3,665,760.

It also itemizes probable construction costs and what percentages of the overall work each job represents.

For example, new equipment costs represent about 33% of the overall projected cost estimate, at about $12.1 million. Next in line would be concrete work at about $9 million, about 24% of overall costs.

The new electrical system is projected to cost $2,692,731.46, or 7% of overall costs, according to the report.

In November 2016, commissioners approved a $45 million bond proposal to borrow money to fund stadium renovation and improvements, along with other work on the barrier island, most of which the city owns.

The report has a section on a proposed work schedule, with Phase II being preparation of design and construction documents, bidding and permitting, and city commission approval beginning this month and ending by October 2018.

The projected schedule suggests that Phase III, construction, begin Nov. 1, 2018, and conclude by May 31, 2020, or 18 months.

City staff, in recommending Heisenbottle for architectural and engineering services for the stadium restoration, noted the firm’s expertise in design and historical restoration services, specifically on notable structures in and around South Florida, such as the Olympia Theater (formally known as the Gusman Center), Vizcaya Museum & Gardens and the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral.

And Heisenbottle’s team includes the architect responsible for the original design of Marine Stadium when it was built in 1963, the staff said.