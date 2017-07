Filming in Miami: July 27, 2017

Written by Miami Today on July 25, 2017

These film permits were issued last week by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory & Economic Resources’ Office of Film and Entertainment, (305) 375-3288; the Miami Mayor’s Office of Film, Arts & Entertainment, (305) 860-3823; and the Miami Beach Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment-Film and Print Division, (305) 673-7070.

We Are Movies LLC. West Palm Beach. Music Video. Beach Front/Fifth to 17th streets.

Celebrities Management Pvt. Ltd. Mumbai. Travelxp. Countywide.

Florida Atlantic University. Fort Lauderdale. UAV-based Remote Sensing of Coastal Mangroves. Matheson Hammock Park.

NFGTV Inc. D/B/A Eastern. New York. Love & Hip Hop Miami Season 1. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

SMBBW Inc/Shed Media US Inc. Los Angeles. Baller Wives. Countywide. Miami Beach citywide.

Paradiso Pictures LLC. Miami. MTV SwipeDate. Amelia Earhart Park.

N House Productions. Miami. Carters. Countywide.

Pro One Productions Inc. Miami Beach. Otto Fashion Swim. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Pro One Productions Inc. Miami Beach. Otto Fashion 1. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.