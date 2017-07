Classified Ads

Written by Miami Today on July 25, 2017

HR COORDINATOR

HR Coordinator wanted in Miami to coordinate hiring, training and H.R. management activities of the company. Req. B.A. Psychology or equiv. & 2 yrs. exp. in job offered. Exp. w/mgmt. of personnel training programs. Mail resumes to Fajas MyD, LLC 7360 Coral Way Ste.4, Miami, FL 33155