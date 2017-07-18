FYI Miami: July 20, 2017

Written by Miami Today on July 18, 2017

PRICES TICK DOWN IN AREA: Consumer prices in South Florida fell two-tenths of a percentage point from May 1 to the end of June, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week. Even with the short-term decline, however, the area’s consumer prices rose for the 12 months ended June 30. The price of food rose nine-tenths of a percentage point during the two-month period of general price decline in the area, according to the bureau’s Consumer Price Index, a gain led by a 1.4% rise in the price of food at home. But since June 2016, the price of food at home in South Florida actually declined overall by three-tenths of a percentage point.

KEY BISCAYNE TROLLEY AWAITED: Key Biscayne’s trolley service, which is still in the developmental stages months after a resolution to approve the village’s use of county transit surtax funds to run its own trolleys, may undergo changes due to upcoming Citizens’ Independent Transportation Trust changes to the municipal transportation program if they are approved by the county commission, said Ana de Varona, capital projects and procurement director for the Village of Key Biscayne. According to Ms. de Varona, the changes would allow municipalities to use Citizens’ Independent Transportation Trust funds for on-demand services for the first and last mile from established transit routes. For now, the village in collaboration with the Key Biscayne Community Foundation offers visitors and residents an on-demand service within Key Biscayne municipal boundaries.

IN THE SWIM: In addition to other improvements at Curtis Park, the community swimming pool is being replaced in the City of Miami park at 1901 NW 24th Ave. in Allapattah. City commissioners on July 13 awarded West Construction Inc. a contract to build the pool for $2,983,745 plus a 10% contingency, for a total up to $3,282,119.50. Of two bidders, the Department of Procurement recommended West. The park features a football field and running track, soccer fields, basketball courts, a playground, and a boat launch on the north side of the Miami River. The park is one of many in the city that had contaminated soil and is undergoing environmental remediation.

GASSING GAME: Gasoline prices trickled down in Miami last week to $2.20 a gallon, 11.4 cents a gallon lower than the same day a year earlier and 12.8 cents a gallon lower than a month earlier, according to GasBuddy price tracking service. “Gas prices could inch a little higher this week,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA Florida. Said Patrick DeHaan of GasBuddy, “We’re likely again to see something of everything: gas prices rising in most areas, falling in a few…”