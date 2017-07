Filming in Miami: July 20, 2017

Written by Miami Today on July 18, 2017

These film permits were issued last week by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory & Economic Resources’ Office of Film and Entertainment, (305) 375-3288; the Miami Mayor’s Office of Film, Arts & Entertainment, (305) 860-3823; and the Miami Beach Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment-Film and Print Division, (305) 673-7070.

Monster Energy. Corona. Monster Energy NASCAR: 30 Commercial. Port of Miami.

Telemundo Studios/NBC Universal Media LLC. Miami. De Pura Cepa. 140 Building-Metro Flagler Building, Unincorporated Miami-Dade County.

O’Malley Productions. Woodland Hills. Food Paradise. Matheson Hammock Park.

University of Miami: School of Communication. Coral Gables. Chateau Vato. Sidewalk of SW 62nd Ct.

CNET Digital Media. Miami. Digital Media. Richard E. Gerstein Building.

Viacom Inc. MTV Networks Latin America. Miami Beach. Digital Content. Beach Front/First to 15th streets.

NFGTV Inc. D/B/A Eastern. New York. Love & Hip Hop Season 1. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

SMBWW Inc/Shed Media US Inc. Los Angeles. Baller Wives. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

LWT Enterprises. Sherman Oaks. Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir; The Mane Event. Countywide.

Borscht Corp. Miami. A Small Funeral. Unincorporated Miami-Dade County.

N House Productions. Miami. Carters. Countywide.

Pro One Productions. Miami Beach. Otto Fashion Swim. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Pro One Productions. Miami Beach. Otto Fashion 1. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.