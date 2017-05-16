Filming in Miami: May 18, 2017

Written by Miami Today on May 16, 2017

These film permits were issued last week by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory & Economic Resources’ Office of Film and Entertainment, (305) 375-3288; the Miami Mayor’s Office of Film, Arts & Entertainment, (305) 860-3823; and the Miami Beach Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment-Film and Print Division, (305) 673-7070.

Bluwave Video LLC. Jacksonville. The Oath. Training & Tournament Center.

Aggressive. Ridgewood. Acura. William Powell Bridge Turnaround with Drones.

Fox Entertainment Group/RMTV. Los Angeles. AC5 3. Beachfront/41st to 87th streets, Lummus Park.

Telemundo Studios/NBC Universal Media LLC. Miami. De Pura Cepa. Training & Treatment Center.

NFGTV Inc. D/B/A Eastern. New York. Love & Hip Hop Miami Season 1. Miami Beach citywide.

Machete Productions. Los Angeles. Wags Miami Season 2. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

N House Productions. Miami. Carters. Countywide.

N House Productions. Miami. Next Directory. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.