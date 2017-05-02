Harvey Gurland: Manages Florida offices of global law firm Duane Morris

Written by Susan Danseyar on May 2, 2017

Harvey Gurland was a child when he decided he wanted to be a lawyer. He began his career in 1979 as a law clerk for a federal judge. The judge asked Mr. Gurland if he could type because there wasn’t yet word processing and he needed to get it right the first time. He said that helped him learn to write concisely.

Today, as managing partner for the Florida offices of Duane Morris, Mr. Gurland must balance his own litigation practice with growing the firm’s South Florida presence and managing the Miami and Boca Raton offices, among other duties and interests.

Miami Today reporter Susan Danseyar interviewed Mr. Gurland in his office.

