FYI Miami: May 4, 2017

Advertisement

Written by Miami Today on May 2, 2017

Below are some of the FYIs in this week’s edition. The entire content of this week’s FYIs and Insider sections is available by subscription only. To subscribe click here .

CONTROLLING MOSQUITOES: Miami-Dade commissioners on Tuesday authorized the administration to seek grants from the Florida Department of Health providing domestic mosquito control for fiscal 2017-2018 through 2021-2022. The legislation by the Department of Solid Waste Management is in response to the public health emergency declared by Gov. Rick Scott in the Zika crisis that hit the county last year. The total grant awarded by the state, ending in June, is $29,034,493. So far, the department has received $18,583,574.41 and will continue to be reimbursed. Additional grant awards from the Department of Health covering future fiscal years are anticipated.

PEDAL POWER: A pilot project to use solar bike lanes to power nearby affordable housing in Miami was selected to participate in the US Department of Energy SunShot Initiative’s Solar in Your Community Challenge, a $5 million prize competition that aims to expand solar electricity access. The project, Brighter Days, is an initiative to develop an innovative program that enables low- and moderate-income households in Miami to go solar. The pilot program will explore solar paneled roadways designed to generate low-cost, long-term sustainable solar power for private/public electricity needs in the Omni Community Redevelopment Area, saving money for low-income residents through a utility discount or resilience rebate program.

FINAL PLASTICS VOTE: Miami commissioners could vote in late May on the final step to reduce the use of polystyrene foam products. Commissioners last week approved the first reading of an ordinance prohibiting expanded polystyrene products (commonly known as Styrofoam) in parks and recreation facilities, including beaches. The legislation would provide a temporary 12-month grace period for current city contractors and establish an environmental education zone in Virginia Key Beach Park in connection with prohibitions on polystyrene. The legislation’s sponsor, Vice Chairman Ken Russell, said, “This is a simple but big step to curb pollution in our area.”

SEA LEVEL SOLUTIONS: Jim Murley, chief resiliency officer for Miami-Dade County, is to make the opening presentation at the second annual Sea Level Rise Solutions Conference to be presented May 5 by the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce. Panels will look at building resiliency and then at regional resiliency. Registration and breakfast are at 8:30 a.m. with the closing lunch beginning at noon at the Rusty Pelican, 3201 Rickenbacker Causeway, Virginia Key. Advance registration is $65 for members, $80 for others, with onsite registration $100. Details: Elizabeth Galvez, (305) 577-5438.