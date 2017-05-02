Filming in Miami

Written by Miami Today on May 2, 2017

These film permits were issued last week by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory & Economic Resources’ Office of Film and Entertainment, (305) 375-3288; the Miami Mayor’s Office of Film, Arts & Entertainment, (305) 860-3823; and the Miami Beach Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment-Film and Print Division, (305) 673-7070.

Wild House Inc. Plantation. Tobacco Free Florida. Miami Dade Courthouse.

Telemundo Studios/NBC Universal Media LLC. Miami. Jenni-Mariposa de Barrio. Training & Treatment Center.

Fox Entertainment Group/RMTV. Los Angeles. ACS 3. Beach Front/ 41st to 87th streets, Beach Front/ 5th to 17th streets, Collins Avenue/ 41st to 87th streets, Miami Beach Driving Shots, Ocean Drive/Fifth to 15th streets, Ocean Terrace/ 73rd to 75th streets, Venetian Causeway.

SMBBW Inc. Los Angeles. Basketball Wives LA. Miami International Airport.

Baba Films LLC. Miami. Belleville Cop. 1111 Garage, Jones Realty Property, MacArthur Causeway, MDX Lot 158, Metrorail, NW 32nd St., Perimeter Rd.

N House Productions. Miami. Carters. Countywide.

N House Productions. Miami. Next Directory. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Spike Productions Corp. Biscayne Park. German Catalogue “Compass.” Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Dirty South Media Group. Miami. Miami, paradise or poverty? Doral Area, Miami-Dade County.