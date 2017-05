Classified Ads

Written by Miami Today on May 2, 2017

OPERATIONAL RISK ANALYST

Operational Risk Analyst wanted in Coral Gables, FL to conduct quantitative analysis of information used for co’s investment projects in energy supply & distribution industry. Req. B.B.A. degree. finance major & 1 yr. min. exp. w/ energy supply & distribution dvlpmt. projects. Mail resumes to Pentagon Energy, LLC, 1600 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Suite 1208, Coral Gables, FL 33134