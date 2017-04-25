Key Biscayne getting new sand shoreline

Written by Miami Today on April 25, 2017

Beach nourishment to add 19,000 cubic yards of sand to about 6,000 linear feet of Key Biscayne’s shoreline is moving south, spreading out from the Oceana condo.

Eastman Aggregate Enterprises, the contractor, has been delivering sand mined in Central Florida since the first week of April. The trucks arrive via Crandon Boulevard and come from Sonesta Road to enter the beach, dump sand, and then leave the beach and return to Sonesta Drive via Atlantic Road.

Other equipment transports and grades the new sand moving northwards and southwards along the beach. Work is expected to end in the first to second week of May.

Since May 1 is start of marine turtle nesting season, Miami-Dade County’s marine turtle expert will monitor the beach before work begins for nests and mitigate any that are found while the project is underway.

Work hours for sand delivery and distribution on the beach are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Work crews and heavy equipment – dump trucks, bulldozers, excavators and auxiliary vehicles – are on the beach near Oceana and where sand distribution is occurring. An ATV pilot vehicle drives in front of dump trucks hauling sand along the beach.

About 150 trucks daily enter the village starting at 7 a.m. to deliver sand and travel along Crandon Boulevard.

Eastman Aggregates has project managers on site daily. EAC Engineering and Moffat & Nichols staff act as the project manager for the village to monitor progress.

The eastern boundary of the Village of Key Biscayne is 6,440 yards, or approximately 1.25 miles, of Atlantic Ocean beachfront.

Although the shoreline seaward of the mean high tide line is the property of the State of Florida, the village maintains the beach area from the upland dunes to the waterline.

Examination of historical data shows that the central reach of the Key Biscayne beach – the sections that borders the village – experiences about 7,000 cubic yards of erosion and 5 feet of shoreline loss per year.