FYI Miami: April 27, 2017

Written by Miami Today on April 25, 2017

NEW MIAMI BEACH BRIDGES: County commissioners have approved a permit for Miami Beach to install two new bridges over tidal waters of Collins Canal at West Avenue and Lincoln Court. The work will be on the south side of Collins Avenue and along Dade Boulevard on the north side of Collins Canal. The Lincoln Court pedestrian bridge is part of a city-wide Baywalk project for pedestrian and bicycle access throughout the city and will connect the cul-de-sac at the northern terminus of Lincoln Court with Dade Boulevard.

SAVING ON INTEREST: Miami-Dade County planned to offer $$82.04 million in public facilities revenue refunding bonds this week to refund outstanding bonds issued in 2005 and 2009 to save on the interest the county pays on the debt. The bonds are being issued for Jackson Health System. Fitch Ratings rated the bonds AA- with a stable rating outlook. The bonds were to be offered via negotiation.

MOBILE FINGERPRINT SCANNERS: Miami City Manager Daniel Alfonso has been told to study the feasibility of procuring hardware, software and maintenance and service contracts for mobile fingerprint scanners for police patrols. The city commission approved the study April 13, directing him to identify funds to procure the devices this fiscal year. The resolution says biometric technology for scanning fingerprints in the field is becoming cheaper, more accessible, and provides ready access to vital data in challenging environments such as crime scenes. The technology would enable police to capture forensic-quality biometric data for comparison against stored fingerprints in federal, state or local Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems, minimizing time to obtain information and speeding immediate action, it says.

FOR RESILIENCE AND SUSTAINABILITY: Miami is receiving a grant to pay a resilience officer. City commissioners accepted $168,233.31 a year for two years from Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors Inc. on the behalf of the 100 Resilient Cities Initiative to pay the salary and benefits of a chief resilience officer starting last Oct. 31. The organization will also contribute in-kind technical assistance and capacity development for three years.

PINECREST UPGRADED: Pinecrest’s $2.9 million in Florida Municipal Loan Council revenue bonds issued in 2011 got a rating upgrade from AA to AA+ from Fitch Ratings and were given a stable outlook. Fitch notes that the village with a population of 19,452 has a per capita income nearly triple the average of Florida as a whole.