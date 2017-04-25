Filming in Miami: April 27, 2017

Written by Miami Today on April 25, 2017

These film permits were issued last week by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory & Economic Resources’ Office of Film and Entertainment, (305) 375-3288; the Miami Mayor’s Office of Film, Arts & Entertainment, (305) 860-3823; and the Miami Beach Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment-Film and Print Division, (305) 673-7070.

Jax Media/BCB Productions LLC. New York. Broad City. Rickenbacker Causeway.

Fox Entertainment Group/RMTV. Los Angeles. ACS 3. Beach Front/41st to 87th Streets, Beach Front/Fifth to 17th Streets, Collins Avenue/41st to 87th Streets, Ocean Drive/Fifth to 15th Streets, Ocean Terrace/73rd to 75th Streets.

Baba Films LLC. Miami. Belleville Cop. Miami International Airport, Ocean Drive/Fifth to 15th Streets, Washington Avenue/Fifth to 17th Street.

McGillivray Freeman Films. Laguna Beach. America’s Treasures. Lummus Park, Washington Avenue/First to Fifth Streets.

NFGTV Inc. D/B/A Eastern. New York. Love & Hip Hop Season 1. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Superstitious Productions LLC. Toluca Lake. Very Superstitious with George Lopez. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Dance Nation Productions Inc. Los Angeles. So You Think You Can Dance. Matheson Hammock Park.

N House Productions. Miami. Carters. Countywide.

Pro One Productions Inc. Miami Beach. Otto Kids. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Select Services. Miami. Biotherm. Countywide.

N House Productions. Miami. Next Directory. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Spike Productions Corp. Biscayne Park. German Catalogue. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Dirty South Media Group. Miami. Miami, Paradise or Poverty? Doral Area, Miami-Dade County.