Written by Miami Today on April 25, 2017

Training & DevelopmentĀ Coordinator

Training and Development Coordinator wanted in Miami Gardens, FL to plan, direct, and coord. training & dvpmt. matters of nursing school students. Req. B.S. degree in Nursing or equiv. & 2 yrs. in job offered or equiv. & Ver. Ref. Mail resumes to CENSA International College, LLC, 4481 NW 167th St, Miami Gardens, FL 33055