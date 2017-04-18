Martin Pinilla II: Realty investor give urban neighborhoods ‘some love’

Written by Susan Danseyar on April 18, 2017

Martin Pinilla II is co-founder and co-managing partner of Barlington Group, a Miami-based real estate investment and development company that he said is committed to revitalizing emerging neighborhoods in Miami’s urban core.

In 2002, Mr. Pinilla began investing in small-scale residential properties in Little Havana and as a commercial real estate broker. Two years later, he met Bill Fuller, one of the owners of the Ball & Chain, a bar/lounge on Southwest Eighth Street, as each was independently investing in the neighborhood. In 2004, they joined forces and launched Barlington Group.

Mr. Pinilla said he has experience in all areas of repositioning real estate including acquisition, due diligence, design, construction, financing, leasing and management. “This allows Barlington to study each opportunity in a way most do not.” Mr. Pinilla said. With an emphasis in developing in a way that activates the neighborhood, an integral component is seeking great operators with great concepts and adhering to a truly curatorial process. “Additionally, arts and culture are always interlaced within Barlington’s projects and is a mandate to the recipe,” he said. “Developing neighborhoods correctly depends on the careful balance of this formula.”

Miami Today reporter Susan Danseyar interviewed Mr. Pinilla.

