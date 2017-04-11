Filming in Miami: April 13, 2017

Advertisement

Written by Miami Today on April 11, 2017

These film permits were issued last week by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory & Economic Resources’ Office of Film and Entertainment, (305) 375-3288; the Miami Mayor’s Office of Film, Arts & Entertainment, (305) 860-3823; and the Miami Beach Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment-Film and Print Division, (305) 673-7070.

2C Media Inc. North Miami. HGTV “Tiny Home.” Crandon Park Beach, Miami-Dade Fire Department Resources.

55 Productions. Pompton Plains. Owner/Director. Port of Miami.

Somos Productions. Miami. Vikki RPM. EGA Gym.

Baba Films LLC. Miami. Belleville Cop. Metromover, Normandy Island Neighborhood, Rickenbacker Causeway, Venetian Causeway.

CNN/HLN. New York. Inside Secret Places. Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Lockbox Productions. New York. Famous Footwear BTS17. Unincorporated Miami-Dade County.

NFGTV Inc. D/B/A Eastern. New York. Love & Hip Hop Season 1. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Machete Productions. Los Angeles. Wags Miami Season 2. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Bongo LLC. Redondo Beach. Adventure Capitalists. Hickman Garage, NW Second Ave., Stephen P. Clark Building Government Center.

N House Productions. Miami. Carters. Countywide.

Six Degrees Production. Miami Beach. Adcet-Fashion Catalog 03. Miami Beach citywide.

Richard Hall Inc. New York. Monroe & Main. Countywide, Cultural Center Plaza.

Brian Smith Pictures. Miami Beach. Key Biscayne Beach Shoot. Rickenbacker Causeway Beaches.

Pro One Productions Inc. Miami Beach. Otto Fashion. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Pro One Productions Inc. Miami Beach. Otto Kids. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide, Rickenbacker Causeway Beaches, Rickenbacker Causeway Fishing Pier, William Powell Bridge Turnaround.

Milagros Canelon. Doral. Rise. Doral Central Park.