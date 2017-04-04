FYI Miami: April 6, 2017

Written by Miami Today on April 4, 2017

GABLES GETS HEADQUARTERS: Spain-based Cosentino Group, which produces and distributes surfaces for architecture and design, is moving its US headquarters from Houston to Coral Gables this summer, bringing in more than 85 high-wage jobs. The company had had its US headquarters in Houston since 1997. “We need our corporate headquarters to be located in a global city, from where we can centralize management for the American continent,” said Eduardo Cosentino, executive vice president of global sales and CEO of Cosentino North America. “Without a doubt this move will help us in our objective of expanding even more in the USA over the coming years.” The company is based in Cantoria, Almeria.

CONSTRUCTION STARTS FALL: South Florida construction starts fell 20% in value in February from February 2016, Dodge Data & Analytics reported, and fell 14% overall for the first two months of the year. The change was vastly different between residential and nonresidential construction, with residential falling 42% in February and 40% overall for the year while nonresidential construction values rose 31% in February and 49% for the first two months of the year. Total construction starts for the first two months in South Florida were more than $1.4 billion, versus nearly $1.7 billion for the first two months of 2016, Dodge reported.

BRAZILIAN AIRLINE ADDED TO MIA LINE-UP: Avianca Brasil announced Tuesday that it will launch daily passenger service between Miami International Airport and Sao Paulo on June 23. Miami will be the first US destination and only the second outside of Brazil for the airline. Avianca Brasil will be the airport’s third airline serving Brazil, MIA’s top international market in 2015 with more than 2.1 million total passengers.

CLEANSING CURTIS PARK: Work was to begin Monday at the City of Miami’s Curtis Park, 1901 NW 24th Ave., for environmental remediation and improvements. Curtis was one of several city parks impacted by contaminated soil. The project will consist of soil remediation, removing soil and replacing it with clean fill and protective covering. Construction is expected to take about nine months at a cost of $4,926,879.94. The contractor is Cherokee Enterprises Inc. The park will be closed two to four weeks for required air monitoring analysis. Results will go to the Miami-Dade County Environmental Resources Management to determine if areas in the park can stay open during the work. If so, Cherokee is to work in phases to minimize closure in other park areas. Work will start with the tennis courts. All work is to be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.