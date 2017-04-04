Filming in Miami: April 6, 2017

Written by Miami Today on April 4, 2017

These film permits were issued last week by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory & Economic Resources’ Office of Film and Entertainment, (305) 375-3288; the Miami Mayor’s Office of Film, Arts & Entertainment, (305) 860-3823; and the Miami Beach Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment-Film and Print Division, (305) 673-7070.

Convergence LLC. Orlando. Karma. Port of Miami Terminal J.

2C Media Inc. North Miami. HGTV “Tiny Home.” Crandon Park Beach, Miami-Dade Fire Department Resources.

L’Film Productions LLC. Fort Lauderdale. Life. Metrorail-Okeechobee.

CNN/HLN. New York. Inside Secret Places. Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Office.

NFGTV Inc. D/B/A Eastern. New York. Love & Hip Hop Season 1. Countywide.

Machete Productions. Los Angeles. Wags Miami Season 2. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Bonnier Corp. Winter Park. Grundens Video Series. Matheson Hammock Park.

N House Productions. Miami. Carters. Countywide.

Joey Wright Photography Inc. Orlando. South Florida Photographer’s Meetup. Crandon Park Beach, Hobie Beach.

Six Degrees Production. Miami Beach. adect-Fashion Catalog 03. Miami Beach citywide.

Richard Hall Inc. New York. Monroe & Main. Countywide.

Larry Johnson Photography. New Braunfels. Miami Swimsuit/Fashion Editorial. Countywide, Haulover Beach Park, Miami Beach citywide.

Joe2 Productions LLC. North Palm Beach. Photography at Collier Airport. TNT Airport.

Brain Smith Pictures. Miami Beach. Key Biscayne Beach Shoot. Rickenbacker Causeway Beaches.

Royal Media Partners LLC. Miami Beach. Lagoon Shoot. Matheson Hammock Park.

Pro One Productions Inc. Miami Beach. Otto Fashion. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Miami Dade College School of Entertainment & Design. Miami. Greg’s Boring Life. Miami Lakes West Park.