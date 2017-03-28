Filming in Miami: March 30, 2017

Written by Miami Today on March 28, 2017

These film permits were issued last week by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory & Economic Resources’ Office of Film and Entertainment, (305) 375-3288; the Miami Mayor’s Office of Film, Arts & Entertainment, (305) 860-3823; and the Miami Beach Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment-Film and Print Division, (305) 673-7070.

Shoot Collective. Miami. Toyota. SW 157th Ave.

55 Productions. Pompton Plains. Owner/Director. Port of Miami.

ABC Studio. Burbank. Las Reinas. Collins Avenue from 17th to 41st streets.

Celebrities Management Pvt. Ltd. Mumbai. Travelxp. Countywide, Haulover Beach Park, Miami Beach citywide.

CNN/HLN. New York. Inside Secret Places. Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Office.

NFGTV Inc. D/B/A Eastern. New York. Love & Hip Hop Miami Season 1. Countywide.

NHNZ Ltd. Dunedin. What the Florida. Countywide.

Smiley Reality LLC Bobcat Films. Atlanta. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 4. Unincorporated Miami-Dade County.

N House Productions. Miami. Carters. Countywide.

Pro One Productions Inc. Miami Beach. Bon prix three. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Six Degrees Production. Miami Beach. adect-Fashion Catalog 03. Miami Beach citywide.

Larry Johnson Photography. New Braunfels. Miami Swimsuit/Fashion Editorial. Countywide, Haulover Beach Park, Miami Beach citywide.