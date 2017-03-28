Classified Ads

Advertisement

Written by Miami Today on March 28, 2017

MANAGEMENT ANALYST

Management Analyst wanted in North Miami Beach, FL to conduct organizational studies, evaluations and measurements to assist management in operating more efficiently and effectively. Req. MBA or equiv. & knowl educational svcs. ind. Mail resumes to Andragogy International Inc., 16695 NE 10th Ave., North Miami Beach, FL 33162

CREATIVE MANAGER

Creative Manager wanted in Miami, FL to create, execute & produce design concepts & develop artwork for visual comm. media. Req. B.A. Social Communication or equiv. & 2 yrs. exp. in job offered or as Marketing Designer. Proficient Adobe Photoshop/Illustrator/Dreamweaver/Fireworks/Adobe Flash. Mail resumes to USA Bouquet LLC, 1500 N.W. 95th Ave., Miami, FL 33172

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR

Business Development Director wanted in North Miami Beach, FL to identify, evaluate & develop mktg. strategies based on knowl. of business objectives, mkt characteristics, costs & markup factors. Req. Master’s Degree in Marketing or equiv. Business Adm. background. Adv. knowl. online education programs ind. Mail resumes to Unides Inc. 16663 N.E. 19th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL 33162