Filming in Miami: March 23, 2017

Written by Miami Today on March 21, 2017

These film permits were issued last week by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory & Economic Resources’ Office of Film and Entertainment, (305) 375-3288; the Miami Mayor’s Office of Film, Arts & Entertainment, (305) 860-3823; and the Miami Beach Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment-Film and Print Division, (305) 673-7070.

HG Producers. Miami. LB Sport. Haulover Beach Park.

Mobile Arts Inc. Miami Beach. Dupont. Greynolds Park, Kendall Soccer Park.

Twenty2 Films. Culver City. VW. Miami International Airport, Port of Miami.

Paradiso Pictures LLC. Miami. I Am Frankie. Palmetto Golf Course, South Florida Evaluation Center, Southwest 150th Street.

ABC Studio. Burbank. Las Reinas. Collins Avenue from 17th to 41st streets.

Cinema Entertainment Inc. Miami. DJ Flow Music Video. South Florida Evaluation Center.

Great Artist Series. Miami. 50 Years of Culture in South Florida as brought by. Miami Beach citywide.

Atomic Digital Media. Miami. Zippy. Miami-Dade County Fire Station.

Machete Productions. Los Angeles. Wags Miami Season 2. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

NHNZ Ltd. Dunedin. What the Florida. Miami Beach citywide, Countywide..

N House Productions. Miami. Carters. Countywide.

BaM Productions Inc. Astoria. Bam Productions. Miami Beach citywide.

Pro One Productions Inc. Miami Beach. Bon Prix Three. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.