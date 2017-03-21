Deborah Korge: Women’s Fund director prioritizes economic security

Written by Susan Danseyar on March 21, 2017

Deborah Korge was named executive director of the Women’s Fund Miami Dade on Jan. 1. She said it’s a new year and new beginnings for her.

Ms. Korge, who was born in Washington, DC, said her personal goal in this position is to continue improving the quality of life of women and girls as the fund embarks on its new collective impact or community impact approach, making sure the fund is bringing in the best community partners it can, through an issue or issues that it identifies, so that The Women’s Fund can bring about both grassroots and systemic changes.

Miami Today reporter Susan Danseyar interviewed Ms. Korge in her office.

