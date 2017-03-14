FYI Miami: March 16, 2017

Advertisement

Written by Miami Today on March 14, 2017

Below are some of the FYIs in this week’s edition. The entire content of this week’s FYIs and Insider sections is available by subscription only. To subscribe click here .

WETLANDS BUY RAINED OUT: The Miami-Dade Infrastructure and Utilities committee on Tuesday unanimously deferred a measure that would authorize buying 10.56 acres of wetlands for $60,000. Daniella Levine Cava’s resolution would accept “assignment of option to purchase” and authorize buying the land for the Cutler Wetlands project within the environmentally endangered lands program acquisition site with The Nature Conservancy as assignor, Miami-Dade as assignee and MHONE Corp. as seller using Building Better Communities General Obligation Bond program funds. The measure would authorize use of the environmentally endangered lands acquisition trust for the purchase if general obligation bond funds aren’t available.

NEW SEAWALL UNDER WAY: Preconstruction site work has begun at 788 NE 23rd St., setting the stage for a 57-story luxury condominium on the waterfront in Edgewater. South Florida-based real estate development firm Two Roads Development has selected John Moriarty & Associates of Florida as general contractor for Elysee Miami. Site work is focusing on the replacement of the property’s 124-foot-long seawall, which will be followed by initial test pilings and subterranean foundation work in advance of the project’s anticipated groundbreaking in the second quarter of this year for the tower. With only 100 half-floor and full-floor residences, the boutique-style tower will include three- to five-bedroom units measuring 2,300 to 4,000 square feet. Unit prices range from $1.3 million to $10 million, and up to $14 million for penthouses.

FUNDS FROM STATE: The county’s Infrastructure and Utilities Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved an agreement between the Florida Department of Transportation and the Miami-Dade County Stormwater Utility by which the state would pay up to $2,650,000 for engineering, mapping and surveying related to the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System program and authorized the administration to execute the agreement. The measure now goes to the full county commission for action.

PARKING MANAGEMENT: The Miami Parking Authority will establish paid parking on property at 811 NW First Court, owned by the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), as part of a contract with the agency. The authority will use PayByPhone and Pay-By-Plate systems for 250 parking spaces in the vacant lot. The agreement will provide the parking authority with a management fee of 15%, and an additional net income sharing return of 15% throughout the initial five years; 85% of net income will go to the CRA. The authority operates and manages the off-street parking facilities in the city.