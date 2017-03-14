Arden Karson: New senior managing director for CBRE South Florida

Written by Susan Danseyar on March 14, 2017

Arden Karson, who began as senior managing director of South Florida for CBRE less than two months ago, describes herself as an advocate for women in commercial real estate.

It is extremely gratifying to provide women with professional mentorship and guidance, Ms. Karson said, and CBRE allows her to carry this through the “Women’s Network,” an internationally recognized program that promotes the success of women in the company. Through the group’s guiding principles – growth, connection and mentorship – Ms. Karson said it provides a solid foundation to enhance women’s careers and promote an environment that is collaborative and keenly focused on success.

Through her personal experiences as well as research on women in business, Ms. Karson said, she believes companies committed to gender diversification at the board and leadership levels are more profitable, are more sensitive to employees and make better decisions.

With more than 25 years in commercial real estate, Ms. Karson has an extensive background in sales and marketing, development, acquisition, asset management, leasing and financing of commercial properties across all asset types.

CBRE is transforming the way it works and doing a global implementation of the Workplace360 office, she said. The goal is simple: to make employees more productive both in and out of the office.

Workplace360 is CBRE’s approach to workplace strategy, which Ms. Karson said is designed to promote flexibility, mobility and productivity through technology-enabled, 100% free-address and paperless offices.

CBRE has opened 21 Workplace360 offices around the world, with another 21 in development. The South Florida CBRE will be opening its Workplace 360 office in April. Ms. Karson, too, will be moving to an unassigned desk and sharing her “beautiful view” with everyone.

Before joining CBRE, Ms. Karson was senior vice president for the Related Group, responsible for sales and development of approximately $1 billion of mixed-use real estate assets as well as oversight for acquisitions of distressed debt and strategic opportunities.

She and her husband live in Coconut Grove with their teenager. Their other two children live in New York.

Miami Today reporter Susan Danseyar interviewed Ms. Karson in her office at CBRE.

