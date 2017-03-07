FYI Miami: March 9, 2017

Written by Miami Today on March 7, 2017

Below are some of the FYIs in this week's edition.

HELP FOR CONDO OWNERS: Condo owners asked Miami-Dade’s County Commission for help Tuesday. Wearing orange tee shorts with “We are all condos” on the front and “Stop condo abuse and corruption” on the back, they’re concerned that they are helpless with property managers. Most spoke in Spanish, through an interpreter, to seek accountability for all and proposed solutions for the state Condominium Act. One man said condo owners have a clear disadvantage to “property managers who know how to steal money.” Another, who’s fond of Mayor Carlos Gimenez and the commission, asked that others be respectful of local leaders. Carlos Martinez, Miami-Dade public defender, said in 2005 “this commission adopted an ordinance which has created some confusion.” The intention, he explained, was when a public defender client completes an application, a penalty should not be applied for issues not the owners’ fault. “Now, it looks like it can be imposed,” Mr. Martinez said. “Legislation coming before the county commission is to clarify that it’s not to be imposed. “

PROTECTING PEOPLE: The county commission on Tuesday unanimously voted to urge the state Legislature to strengthen condominium association laws in order to prevent fraud. Additionally, the resolution sponsored by Bruno Barreiro and co-sponsored by Jose “Pepe” Diaz asks to allocate funding and powers to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, related to condominium associations. Both expressed their concern for the condo owners and thanked any press following the issue.

ENHANCED POLICING: Miami city commissioners have accepted a $500,000 grant from the Omni Redevelopment District Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) to underwrite costs associated with enhanced police services within the Omni Redevelopment Area. The CRA has the power to develop and implement community policing innovations with the objective of remedying slum and blighted areas. The Miami Police Department presented the CRA with an operational plan for the “Omni CRA Detail,” a service-oriented police unit, in a problem-solving team capacity, to support the continued working partnerships with the CRA, the Neighborhood Enhancement Teams, residents, business owners and the homeless outreach programs. The money will pay for five supplemental sworn officers assigned exclusively to the redevelopment area, to address issues relating to quality of life. The enhanced police services supplement general patrol.