Filming in Miami: March 9, 2017

Filming in Miami: March 9, 2017

Written by on March 7, 2017

These film permits were issued last week by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory & Economic Resources’ Office of Film and Entertainment, (305) 375-3288; the Miami Mayor’s Office of Film, Arts & Entertainment, (305) 860-3823; and the Miami Beach Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment-Film and Print Division, (305) 673-7070. 

Park Group. Richmond. Cato/Summer 2017. Crandon Park Beach.

Great Artist Series. Miami. 50 Years of Culture in South Florida as brought by. Miami Beach citywide.

Paradiso Pictures LLC. Miami. I Am Frankie. Goulds Park, Miami-Dade County Auditorium.

Sunsetprod Inc. New York. Les Angels. Countywide.

NFGTV Inc. New York. Love & Hip Hop Miami Season 1. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Machete Productions. Los Angeles. Wags Miami Season 2. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

N House Productions. Miami. Carters. Countywide.

HG Producers. Miami. LBrands Stills. Crandon Park Beach.

The Production Factory LLC. Miami Beach. Bonmarche. Countywide, Crandon Park Beach, Miami Beach citywide.

Matt Hawthorne Productions. Dallas. Belk Healthy Living Week 17. Crandon Park Beach.

