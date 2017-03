Filming in Miami: March 2, 2017

Written by Miami Today on February 28, 2017

These film permits were issued last week by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory & Economic Resources’ Office of Film and Entertainment, (305) 375-3288; the Miami Mayor’s Office of Film, Arts & Entertainment, (305) 860-3823; and the Miami Beach Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment-Film and Print Division, (305) 673-7070.

Backyard Productions. Venice. New York Life, Be Good At Life Part 2. Crandon Park Beach.

Goldteeth & Co. New York. Lindex. Crandon Park Beach.

Production Squad. Bend. Car T. Haulover Beach Park, Tropical Park.

Telemundo Studios/NBC Universal Media LLC. Miami. Jenni-Mariposa de Barrio. Miami Beach Residential.

North One TV. Birmingham. Travel Man. Miami Beach citywide.

Cubic Transportation Systems. San Diego. Miami-Dade. Vizcaya Station.

Great Artist Series. Miami. 50 Years of Culture in South Florida as brought by. Miami Beach citywide.

Sunsetprod Inc. New York. Les Angels. Countywide.

NFGTV Inc. New York. Love & Hip Hop Miami Season 1. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Machete Productions. Los Angeles. Wags Miami Season 2. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Bonnier Corporation. Winter Park. Grundens Video Series. Crandon Park Marina.

N House Productions. Miami. Carters. Countywide.

Photography by Depuhl. Miami. Parks Department Photoshoot. Countywide.

Spike Productions Corp. Biscayne Park. Klingel. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

The Production Factory LLC. Miami Beach. Evian. Countywide.

The Production Factory LLC. Miami Beach. Bonmarche. Countywide, Crandon Park Beach, Miami Beach citywide.

Miami Dade College School of Entertainment & Design. Miami. Viral Legacy. Camp Owaissa Bauer.

University of Miami School of Communication. Coral Gables. The Delivery. Matheson Hammock Park.

University of Miami. Miami. Buried. Camp Owaissa Bauer.