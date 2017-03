Classified Ads

Procurement Manager wanted in Miami Beach, FL to formulate & direct procurement policies of co. Represent co. in negotiation of contracts. Req. 4 yrs. min. exp. in job offered. Exp. w/acquisition of smart phone & computer spare parts. Exp. w/ suppliers in Asian markets. Exp. w/ imports procedures & logistics. Mail resumes to Repair Parts Miami Corp., 1000 5th Street, Suite 200, Miami Beach, FL 33139