Speaker Richard Corcoran demands data from 38 economic, tourist groups
Written by Catherine Lackner on January 31, 2017
Under threat of subpoena, Richard Corcoran, speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, has demanded detailed revenue and expense records from 38 economic development and tourism organizations throughout the state, including the Miami-Dade Tourist Development Council and the Beacon Council.
“Recent spending abuses and unwarranted secrecy in the tourism and economic development arena in Florida raise legitimate concerns among both taxpayers and elected officials,” Mr. Corcoran said in a letter that the organizations received in mid-January, with a deadline of Feb. 1. “Recent news media reports have only heightened that concern and reinforced my belief that it is time we take a close look at where development money is being spent, how it is being spent, and whether these expenditures are returning value to the taxpayers.
“Consequently, the Florida House of Representatives is examining tax-supported economic development initiatives in Florida. We are requesting detailed information about the revenues and expenditures of your organization. You can help us better understand publicly funded economic development by providing the following information in an electronic format that allows for the sorting and filtering of the data.”
The letter demands records of the following revenues for fiscal year 2015-16, received through a tax collection or distribution:
- Received from other government sources and identify each source.
- Received from the private sector.
- Received from fees or charges for goods and services.
- Received by each board member by name and include whether the payment is a requirement of board membership.
It also requests details of expenditures for fiscal 2015-16, including money spent for:
- Advertising.
- Economic development projects, including the funding provided to each private and public sector recipient of funds.
- Each event, including the number of participants per event and the specifics of the expenditure, for example, food and beverage, facility rental, sporting event tickets, or other entertainment.
- Travel expenditures, including the names of travelers, location and event attended and total travel reimbursement for each trip.
- Lobbyists representing the organization by name, including the amount expended per individual lobbyist.
- All employees by name, position, title and individual compensation, including salary, bonuses and any stipends or allowances.
- Reimbursements to each individual board member by name and the nature of the reimbursement.
“We appreciate your attention and cooperation with this request,” Mr. Corcoran’s letter concludes. “Your input is important.”
Charlotte Greenbarg
February 2, 2017 at 8:23 am
Outstanding! Next group are the not for profits I hope
Randy
February 2, 2017 at 8:23 am
This is great News
I have worked with or tried to work with several of these organizations in South Florida, including attending overseas trade shows under their umbrella.
These organizations waste tremendous amounts of money and “encourage” extreme over-reporting of Sales successes in order to maintain industry sector funding.
Business Development Organizations in Broward completely ignored us (they referred us to a Realtor) on two separate occasions when we required larger facilities to remain in Broward. Yet they lavish attention and entertainment of large companies potentially moving in.
Gene H
February 2, 2017 at 10:44 am
Long over due and kind of surprising that Gov does not get financials and audit of taxpayers money.
Cindy Lerner
February 2, 2017 at 11:44 am
Accountability for our tax dollars also should include inquiry into jobs realized, industry, sector, salary, and location. Actual impact on local economy and ability to diversify our economic should be a part of the criteria used to determine whether to fund Economic development programs. Tired of seeing the Stale, outdated ” one community one goal ” focus when it is tech and sustainable, clean energy that are the 21 century drivers!
R. Kewule
February 3, 2017 at 5:44 pm
Don’t forget to obtain tourist development costs by the County Seaport Department which funds $1,000,000’s annually in travel junkets for Commissioners, top County administrators and insiders.