Filming in Miami: February 2, 2017

Written by Miami Today on January 31, 2017

These film permits were issued last week by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory & Economic Resources’ Office of Film and Entertainment, (305) 375-3288; the Miami Mayor’s Office of Film, Arts & Entertainment, (305) 860-3823; and the Miami Beach Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment-Film and Print Division, (305) 673-7070.

HG Producers. Miami. HG Women Apparel. Crandon Park Beach.

55 Productions. Pompton Plains. Owner/Director. Port of Miami.

Woofco Productions Inc. Montreal. Superdog. Crandon Park Beach, Matheson Hammock Park.

Wakaya Perfection LLC. Lindon. BulaFIT Series. Haulover Beach Park.

Great Artist Series. Miami. 50 Years of Culture in South Florida as bought by. Miami Beach citywide.

Sunsetprod Inc. New York. Les Angels. Countywide.

NHNZ Ltd. Dunedin. What the Florida. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Machete Productions. Los Angeles. Wags Miami Season 2. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

N House Productions. Miami. Carters. Countywide.

Pro One Productions. Miami Beach. Otto Kids. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Summit Productions Inc. Fort Lauderdale. Bon Prix. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

mkm productions. Miami Beach. Dillards. Crandon Park Beach.

Stillmax Media LLC. Miami Shores. Fashion Catalog-Brice/Laura. Countywide, Crandon Park Beach, Miami Beach citywide.

OSK Marketing & Communications Inc. New York. AMG Editorial and PR. Hobie Beach, Matheson Hammock Park, Miami Beach citywide.

P. Studios Productions Inc. Miami Beach. Top Shop. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Pro One Productions Inc. Miami Beach. Otto Fashion 1. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Pro One Productions Inc. Miami Beach. Otto Fashion Swim. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

No Boundary Productions. Coconut Grove. SanMar. Miami Beach citywide.