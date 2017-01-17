Archives

The many sides of Miami through the lens of Maxine Usdan

The many sides of Miami through the lens of Maxine Usdan

January 17, 2017

The many sides of Miami through the lens of Maxine Usdan

Maxine Usdan, a University of Miami graduate and news photographer whose work appeared from Miami Today’s first issue on June 3, 1983, to this month, died last week after a long and valiant battle with cancer. In all, more than 10,000 of her photographs have appeared in this newspaper.

Photographs we publish are rarely the exciting action or tear-jerking pathos that appear in the daily press. Rather, they show the growth of Miami and the people who are building it.

Maxine’s first two Miami Today photos were of a little tree nursery called Los Hondureños, which today would be smack in the middle of the mammoth Brickell City Centre complex, and the principal of Southside Elementary School reading to three pupils.

The photos on this page, some never before published, show Miami through Maxine Usdan’s lens.

Karl Ruhnke in a gondola at dock at Bayside Marketplace in 1994.

Set for 1993 action comedy “True Lies” atop 1200 Brickell Ave.

Miami Beach resident Mike Burke and Mayor Matti Herrera Bower in 2012 confrontation.

Master ice carver Joseph Pomiban, 2012.

Andres Manso, Bay of Pigs Museum, 2012.

Miami Seaquarium general manager Andrew Hertz & friend, 2010.

Robin Morris paints on the façade of 2632 N Miami Ave. in 2012.

Families enjoy art in the park at Shops of Midtown in 2011 as one snaps a photograph.

2006 hurricane impact, Espirito Santo Plaza.

Razing of Grove’s Grand Bay Hotel in 2012.

One Response to The many sides of Miami through the lens of Maxine Usdan

  1. chris hodgkins Reply

    January 18, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Maxine was a great ball of energy. She came into the Miami Tunnel in 2011 as we began construction and was like a kid in a candy store. Her talent to photograph the basic to the unseen was remarkable. But more precious than her camera was her boundless positive and fun spirit. It is sad the Miami has lost a true citizen with such a wonderful gift. She will be missed everyday.
    Chris Hodgkins
    CEO
    Miami Tunnel

